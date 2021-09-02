Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra release political new song & video, “Cattle Life”

Pre-order our limited gold vinyl variant of Abraskabdra's upcoming album.

Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra have released "Cattle Life," the second single off their anticipated new album Make Yourself At Home, and this one gets political, speaking critically about Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Vocalist Du said to Minuto Indie (translated from Portuguese via Google), "Music was made with a lot of anger, both in terms of sound and lyrics, everything was just under the skin. It's brutal and angry, even with muffled thrash metal guitar riffs and a satanic little bell to allude to this man in government. It's a message to the people who voted for him that they're going to pay, in fact, we're all paying for this guy's vote."

The message in the song its matched by its harder, darker tone, which sounds like a cross between Pennywise and The Suicide Machines, and the Guilherme Lepca-directed video makes the message even clearer. Watch below.

Make Yourself At Home comes out 9/24 via Bad Time Records, and we've teamed up with the band and label on an exclusive gold vinyl variant. Only 100 copies exist, so pre-order yours while they last.