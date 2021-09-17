Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra released fired-up new single “Set Us Free”

Pre-order our exclusive gold vinyl variant of Abraskadabra's new album.

Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra's new album Make Yourself At Home comes out next week (9/24) via Bad Time Records, and here's its third and final single, following "Do We Need A Sign?" and "Cattle Life." The new song's called "Set Us Free," and this one's an overtly political, anti-hatred song set to a rippin' ska-punk backdrop that sounds straight out of the genre's '90s heyday. It's as powerful as it is catchy, and it's more proof that both ska and punk fans need to have this album on their radar.

