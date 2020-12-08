Breakdancing is now officially an Olympic sport

Provisionally approved last year, it's now official: Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport at the 2024 Summer Games which will happen in Paris. The sport will be called "breaking" at the Olympics, reflecting its original name in the late '70s, and will join sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball as new competitions.

Meanwhile, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will make their debut at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo which were postponed from this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We have had a clear priority," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said in a statement, "and this is to introduce sports which are particularly popular among the younger generations. And also to take into account the urbanization of sport."

The Summer Olympics will return to the U.S. in 2028 where they will take place in Los Angeles.