Breanna Barbara announces new album, shares “Diamond Light” video

Breanna Barbara will release her second album, Nothin' But Time, on October 28 via Fuzz Club. She made it with producer Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes), and the album features contributions from Jack Lawrence (The Dead Weather), Tall Juan, Derry DeBorja (Jason Isbell), and more. Most of it was written while Breanna was a touring vocalist with Tricky and recorded pre-pandemic in Nashville.

The first single from the album is "Diamond Light," a swirling psych number in the tradition of "Incense and Peppermints" and "I'm Not Your Stepping Stone." "'Diamond Light' is a song about memory and how it can change through your perception of time," says Breanna. "Someone once said that life is like riding on a train backwards, you're moving forward but you can only see where you've been. I have these memories from when I was a little girl and the older I get the more I start to see them in different ways. I equate 'Diamond Light' to those shimmering moments that stick out in your brain and continue to move through time with different facets and faces, sort of like a diamond."

"Diamond Light" comes with a terrific video, and Breanna has the story: "The video idea came after meeting up with my friend/director Kevin Jacobsen when I told him what the song was about and some memories I had when I was a little girl and how differently I see them now. He came up with this touching storyline that I found sad but also really beautiful. It was shot March 15, 2020, the day our world changed and coincidentally on my birthday (also the Ides of March for those who are counting, there's some serious juju on this day.) I will never forget that day just because it was like something out of a movie while simultaneously trying to create one. We had people canceling left and right because of the news but everyone that did show up was dedicated to making it happen. I cherish this video for so many reasons but mostly because it is a keepsake for the world before. Creating art has never been easy but I'm so grateful we got to make it that day when everything was turning on its head, even just to dance a little." Watch below.

Breanna's got a few dates in November, including Seattle's Freakout Fest and a record release show at NYC's TV Eye on 11/18. Check out her tour schedule below.

Nothin' But Time:

Diamond Light

Landslide

Nothin’ But Time

Rise

Me Too

Weight of the World

You Got Me High

Exist

Old Soul

Devil

Weaning

Breanna Barbara - 2022 Tour Dates

Nov 11 - Freakout Festival - Seattle, WA

Nov 12 - The Airliner - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 18 - TV Eye - Brooklyn, NY