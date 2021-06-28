Brendan “Stu” Maguire (Bane, Reach The Sky), RIP

Very sad news in the hardcore community: Brendan "Stu" Maguire, who played guitar in the now-defunct Boston band Reach The Sky before going on to play bass in Bane, passed away on Sunday (6/27) after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Sunny Singh of Hate5six broke the news, posting a video from Bane's final show in 2016 and writing:

Last night, June 27, 2021, Brendan Stu Maguire of Bane/Reach the Sky passed away surrounded by friends, family and bandmates. I never shared this. This was moments after Bane played their final note. When I think of this band I think about how deeply they all love each other. It showed in their music and it showed in them as people. I'm with Stu forever.

Rest in peace, Stu.

A benefit show called "We're With Stu" is happening at House of Blues in Boston this Friday (7/2) with The Bouncing Souls, H2O, Sick Of It All, and Rebuilder (tickets).