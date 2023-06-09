Brent Cobb announces new LP ‘Southern Star’ & fall tour dates, shares title track

Brent Cobb will release a new album, Southern Star, on September 22 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers. This is the first album Cobb has produced himself, and he made it at Macon, GA's Capricorn Sound Studios.

"You know how when you’re growing up, you’re told that if you ever get lost out there, look for the northern star to help find direction back home? Well, I’m from Georgia," says Cobb of the album. "So, I always look for the southern star. This album, the songs, the sounds… it’s all a product of where I’m from both musically and environmentally. Historically and presently that place also happens to be the same place that cultivated a good many of the most influential artists in the whole world of music. Music as we know it would not exist without the American south. It’s funky and sentimental. It’s simple and complex."

You can check out Southern Star's title track now, which has just a little bit of a "Southern Nights" swing to it. The video, directed by Jace Kartye, has the band cooking in the studio and Brent cooking in the kitchen. Watch below.

Brent has also announced fall tour dates, which include a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 7. Before that he'll be on the road with Luke Combs, Whiskey Myers and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Thursday, June 15 at 10 AM local time.

SOUTHERN STAR:

1. Southern Star

2. It’s a Start

3. Livin’ the Dream

4. Patina

5. ‘On’t Know When

6. Kick the Can

7. Devil Ain’t Done

8. When Country Came Back to Town

9. Miss Ater

10. Shade Tree

BRENT COBB - TOUR DATES

June 9—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*

June 15—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium*

June 18—Davenport, IA—The Raccoon Motel

June 20—Minneapolis, MN—The Dakota

June 22—Emigrant, MT—Old Saloon

June 23—Helmville, MT—Old Salt Festival

June 24—Whitefish, MT—Remington Bar

July 7—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

July 14—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

July 16—Charleston, SC—Charleston Pour House

July 20—Des Moines, IA—Water Works Park‡

July 21—Milwaukee, WI—BMO Harris Pavilion‡

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium*

July 23—Duluth, MN—Amsoil Arena‡

July 25—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡

July 28—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*

August 17—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

August 18—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre

August 19—Black Mountain, NC—Silverados+

September 3—Weston, CO—Caveman Music Festival

September 9—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

September 28—Houston, TX—Last Concert Cafe

September 29—Austin, TX—Parish

September 30—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory

October 1—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Brewery

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour

October 4—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades

October 8—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

October 9—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

October 12—Spokane, WA—Lucky You Lounge

October 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre

October 17—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

October 18—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads

October 20—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

October 21—Loudon, TN—Windy Hill Farm and Preserve

November 2—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

November 3—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

November 5—Washington, DC—The Hamilton Live

November 6—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

November 7—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

November 8—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall

November 10—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café

November 11—Wyandotte, MI—District 142

November 12—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

November 15—Birmingham, AL—Saturn

November 16—Chattanooga, TN—Barrelhouse Ballroom

November 17—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

November 18—Macon, GA—Hargray Capitol Theatre

November 30—Lexington, KY—The Burl

December 1—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

December 2—Lake Wales, FL—Orange Blossom Revue

January 13, 2024—Maryville, TN—The Shed

*as part of Luke Combs World Tour

‡supporting Whiskey Myers

+co-headline with The Steel Woods