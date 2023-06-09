Brent Cobb announces new LP ‘Southern Star’ & fall tour dates, shares title track
Brent Cobb will release a new album, Southern Star, on September 22 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers. This is the first album Cobb has produced himself, and he made it at Macon, GA's Capricorn Sound Studios.
"You know how when you’re growing up, you’re told that if you ever get lost out there, look for the northern star to help find direction back home? Well, I’m from Georgia," says Cobb of the album. "So, I always look for the southern star. This album, the songs, the sounds… it’s all a product of where I’m from both musically and environmentally. Historically and presently that place also happens to be the same place that cultivated a good many of the most influential artists in the whole world of music. Music as we know it would not exist without the American south. It’s funky and sentimental. It’s simple and complex."
You can check out Southern Star's title track now, which has just a little bit of a "Southern Nights" swing to it. The video, directed by Jace Kartye, has the band cooking in the studio and Brent cooking in the kitchen. Watch below.
Brent has also announced fall tour dates, which include a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 7. Before that he'll be on the road with Luke Combs, Whiskey Myers and more. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Thursday, June 15 at 10 AM local time.
SOUTHERN STAR:
1. Southern Star
2. It’s a Start
3. Livin’ the Dream
4. Patina
5. ‘On’t Know When
6. Kick the Can
7. Devil Ain’t Done
8. When Country Came Back to Town
9. Miss Ater
10. Shade Tree
BRENT COBB - TOUR DATES
June 9—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s
June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*
June 15—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡
June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium*
June 18—Davenport, IA—The Raccoon Motel
June 20—Minneapolis, MN—The Dakota
June 22—Emigrant, MT—Old Saloon
June 23—Helmville, MT—Old Salt Festival
June 24—Whitefish, MT—Remington Bar
July 7—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*
July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*
July 14—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*
July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*
July 16—Charleston, SC—Charleston Pour House
July 20—Des Moines, IA—Water Works Park‡
July 21—Milwaukee, WI—BMO Harris Pavilion‡
July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium*
July 23—Duluth, MN—Amsoil Arena‡
July 25—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡
July 28—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*
July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*
August 17—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
August 18—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre
August 19—Black Mountain, NC—Silverados+
September 3—Weston, CO—Caveman Music Festival
September 9—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival
September 28—Houston, TX—Last Concert Cafe
September 29—Austin, TX—Parish
September 30—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory
October 1—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Brewery
October 3—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour
October 4—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall
October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades
October 8—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater
October 9—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern
October 12—Spokane, WA—Lucky You Lounge
October 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre
October 17—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
October 18—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads
October 20—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway
October 21—Loudon, TN—Windy Hill Farm and Preserve
November 2—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre
November 3—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater
November 5—Washington, DC—The Hamilton Live
November 6—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair
November 7—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom
November 8—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall
November 10—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café
November 11—Wyandotte, MI—District 142
November 12—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern
November 15—Birmingham, AL—Saturn
November 16—Chattanooga, TN—Barrelhouse Ballroom
November 17—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West
November 18—Macon, GA—Hargray Capitol Theatre
November 30—Lexington, KY—The Burl
December 1—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl
December 2—Lake Wales, FL—Orange Blossom Revue
January 13, 2024—Maryville, TN—The Shed
*as part of Luke Combs World Tour
‡supporting Whiskey Myers
+co-headline with The Steel Woods