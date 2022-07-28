Brian Eno announces first solo vocal album since 2005, shares “There Were Bells”

Brian Eno has announced new album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which will be out October 14 on Verve/UMC. It's his first studio album in six years and his first to feature vocals on nearly all the songs since 2005’s Another Day on Earth. The album also features contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Jon Hopkins, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno, and Darla Eno.

“Like everybody else — except, apparently, most of the governments of the world — I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” says Eno. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title.”

The first song released from the album is "There Were Bells," which Brian wrote with his brother Roger for their performance at the Acropolis in 2021. Brian says of the 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Farenheit) day in August the concert was performed, "I thought, here we are at the birthplace of Western civilization, probably witnessing the end of it.” Listen to that below.

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

1. Who Gives a Thought

2. We Let It In

3. Icarus or Blériot

4. Garden of Stars

5. Inclusion

6. There Were Bells

7. Sherry

8. I’m Hardly Me

9. These Small Noises

10. Making Gardens Out of Silence