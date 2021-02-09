Brian Eno, Beach House & more scoring surrealistic “Omega Mart” exhibition

Santa Fe arts and entertainment producers Meow Wolf announced the lineup of musicians and visual artists involved in their new permanent exhibition, Omega Mart, which opens in Las Vegas' AREA15 entertainment complex on Thursday, February 18. In a press release, they describe Omega Mart as "not your typical grocery store - it’s a maximalist, psychedelic, and immersive art installation that will transport you to other dimensions." Here's more from the description:

Omega Mart is not your typical grocery store. It’s a 52,000 square foot viscerally satisfying, psychedelic, and totally unpredictable immersive art experience. This begins with hundreds of products that have the ability to fulfill desires beyond expectations and leads beyond into new worlds of inspiration, play, and transformation. More than 325 creatives are working on 250+ unique projects inside the exhibition, which will have 4 vast anchor spaces and 60 additional unique environments, such as installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds.

The preview video, which you can watch below, is a surrealistic delight, hosted by a deepfake Willie Nelson with shifting features.

Brian Eno, Beach House, Amon Tobin, Santigold, Pleasure Corporation, and El Búho are among the musicians and bands who created scores for different parts of the exhibition, working with visual artists and designers including Aaron Ristau (in collaboration with Nicholas McCracken), Alex Czetwertynski, Alex Grey, Allyson Grey, Amanda Sage, Android Jones, Benton Corder, Brent Sommerhauser, Brett Bolton, Brian Hart, Brian Pinkham, Carey Thompson, Chris McMullen, Christopher Derek Bruno, Claudia Bueno, Emily Meehan, Eric Vozzola, Heather Hermann, Hester Sunshine, Jacob Tonski James Peterson, Jerry Misko, Jesse Wilson of Skull Island, Jonathan Solter, Joseph Farbrook, Justin Favela, Kent Caldwell, Liza Bender, Luis Tamani, Luke Brown, Marina Fini, Moldover, Miguel Rodridguez, Mikhail Mansion, Oliver Vernon, Rich DDT, Shrine, Stephen Hendee, Thomas Lynch III, Tom Sepe, Travis Jackson, Valentin Yordanov and more. You can see the lineup poster below, and reserve tickets via Meow Wolf.