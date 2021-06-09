Brian Eno launches Sonos Radio station featuring “decades of unreleased music”

Brian Eno now has his own SONOS Radio HD station, The Lighthouse, which in addition to music from his many albums, will also feature hundreds of unreleased tracks from throughout his 50-year career. Sonos says The Lighthouse is "a living collection where Eno will continue to release both past and new musical projects directly to fans across the world."

“The music that will be broadcast from The Lighthouse covers a pretty broad period," Eno says. "The earliest track we have at the moment is from 1990. We will be adding more pieces as time goes on. New pieces will be entering the mix and some of that will go back even further. You will be listening to a sequence of tracks which will be randomly generated, chosen by chance so there is the possibility of odd, I hope exciting collisions - things that are very slow next to things that are very fast next to things that have no tempo, no pulse at all.” Can we request a sub-station featuring his many unused Windows 95 startup sounds?

The Lighthouse will also feature a series of Radio Hour programs hosted by Eno himself. The first of those, "Program 1," has Eno discussing the archive of unreleased material and why he's decided to finally share it with fans. You can listen to "Program 1" for free via Sonos' MixCloud, below.

Brian Eno's The Lighthouse station is available to Sonos Radio HD subscribers, and there are also stations curated by Bjork, Ghostface Killah, FKA twigs, M.I.A., D'Angelo, Chemical Brothers, and more.

In other news, Sonos Radio HD is now available in Austria, Canada, France, Germany and The Netherlands, in addition to the U.S. and UK.