Brian Fallon announces new album of classic hymns, shares “The Virgin Mary Had One Son”
The Gaslight Anthem frontman and prolific solo artist Brian Fallon has announced a new album of renditions of classic hymns, Night Divine, due November 5 via Lesser Known Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). Brian produced and recorded the album himself, and the first single is a gentle, folky rendition of "The Virgin Mary Had One Son." Here's what Brian says about it:
This was the first music I’d ever heard and learned. It’s one of the earliest musical memories I have. So, the idea has been churning in my head for a long time. Even when I was making rock ‘n’ roll, this was always in the background.
I heard Odetta sing an incredible live version of ‘Virgin Mary Had One Son,’ and it was actually one of the performances that inspired me to learn the piano. Joan Baez sang it back in the sixties too. From those two versions, I put down my own structure with the acoustic guitar and the vocal. The other sonic elements appear and disappear like characters in a play. In the end, everything comes out for one last note.
Listen and check out the album artwork and tracklist below. Upcoming tour dates are listed below as well.
Tracklist
The Virgin Mary Had One Son
Amazing Grace
O Holy Night
Nearer, My God, To Thee
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms
The First Noel
Sweet Hour Of Prayer
Angels We Have Heard On High
Silent Night
The Blessing
Brian Fallon -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
2021 SOLO US TOUR
DECEMBER
4 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)
16 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)
17 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)
18 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)
23 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)
BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER 2022 UK/EUROPE TOUR
APRIL
26 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
27 - Hamburg, DE - Edel- Optics.de Arena
28 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
29 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand (SOLD OUT)
30 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)
MAY
2 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)
3 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
4 - Vienna, AT - Ottakringer Brauerei
5 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
6 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik
7 - Nuremberg, DE - Löwensaal
8 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
10 - Zürich, CH - Komplex 457
12 - Barcelona, SP - Sala Apolo - La 2
13 - Madrid, SP - OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But)
14 - Cascante, SP - Estaciones Sonoras
16 - Paris, FR - Backstage
17 - Antwerp, BE - Trix Club
18 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
20 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront
21 - Manchester, UK - Academy
22 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
24 - Glasgow, NI - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)
27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City