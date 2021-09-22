Brian Fallon announces new album of classic hymns, shares “The Virgin Mary Had One Son”

The Gaslight Anthem frontman and prolific solo artist Brian Fallon has announced a new album of renditions of classic hymns, Night Divine, due November 5 via Lesser Known Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). Brian produced and recorded the album himself, and the first single is a gentle, folky rendition of "The Virgin Mary Had One Son." Here's what Brian says about it:

This was the first music I’d ever heard and learned. It’s one of the earliest musical memories I have. So, the idea has been churning in my head for a long time. Even when I was making rock ‘n’ roll, this was always in the background. I heard Odetta sing an incredible live version of ‘Virgin Mary Had One Son,’ and it was actually one of the performances that inspired me to learn the piano. Joan Baez sang it back in the sixties too. From those two versions, I put down my own structure with the acoustic guitar and the vocal. The other sonic elements appear and disappear like characters in a play. In the end, everything comes out for one last note.

Listen and check out the album artwork and tracklist below. Upcoming tour dates are listed below as well.

Tracklist

The Virgin Mary Had One Son

Amazing Grace

O Holy Night

Nearer, My God, To Thee

Leaning On The Everlasting Arms

The First Noel

Sweet Hour Of Prayer

Angels We Have Heard On High

Silent Night

The Blessing

Brian Fallon -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

2021 SOLO US TOUR

DECEMBER

4 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

16 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

17 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

18 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

23 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER 2022 UK/EUROPE TOUR

APRIL

26 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

27 - Hamburg, DE - Edel- Optics.de Arena

28 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

29 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand (SOLD OUT)

30 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

MAY

2 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)

3 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

4 - Vienna, AT - Ottakringer Brauerei

5 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

6 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik

7 - Nuremberg, DE - Löwensaal

8 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

10 - Zürich, CH - Komplex 457

12 - Barcelona, SP - Sala Apolo - La 2

13 - Madrid, SP - OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But)

14 - Cascante, SP - Estaciones Sonoras

16 - Paris, FR - Backstage

17 - Antwerp, BE - Trix Club

18 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

20 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

21 - Manchester, UK - Academy

22 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Glasgow, NI - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)

27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City