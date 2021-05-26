Brian Fallon doing two 3-night runs in NJ (one outdoors, one at Crossroads) & playing other dates

Singer/songwriter and The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon is gearing up to get back on the road, including two three-night runs in his home state of NJ this year. First up is the outdoor, socially-distanced summertime 'Concerts on the Green' series at Eatontown, NJ's Suneagles Golf Club on June 2, 3 & 4 (tickets), and then before the year wraps up, he'll hit the intimate Crossroads on December 16, 17 & 18 (tickets).

Brian's also scheduled to play California's Ohana Fest in September and he's touring Europe in 2022 with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin. All dates here.