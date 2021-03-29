Brian Fallon, Jorma Kaukonen & more playing socially distanced NJ concert series

Red Bank, NJ's Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced a series of socially distanced outdoor concerts this spring. They happen at Eatontown, NJ's Suneagles Golf Club starting in May, and shows include Brian Fallon (Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4), Judy Collins (Wednesday, June 16) Jorma Kaukonen of Hot Tuna (Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24), Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30), Dar Williams (Friday, July 30), and more. See the full schedule below.

They'll be following COVID safety guidelines, including requiring masks, positioning tables 6' apart, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and taking temperatures at the door. See the series site for the full list of regulations.

"From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Basie Center has been determined to keep alive its mission to inspire, educate and entertain,” President and CEO Adam Philipson says. "We’ve put that determination into action, selling more than 30,000 tickets outdoors last summer, and creating a set of health protocols and practices we’ve used for nearly 150 ticketed events since. We are looking forward to once again providing safe, socially-distanced ‘dinner and a show’ experiences at our Concerts on the Green series. We’re grateful to our partners at Suneagles Golf Club, who share with us the commitment that the arts are a vital ingredient in our collective return to normalcy."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 AM, with presales beginning Tuesday, March 30 at 10 AM.

Suneagles Golf Club "Concerts on the Green" Initial 2021 Schedule

Friday, May 14 / Saturday May 15 Bobby Bandiera – Runnin’ Down A Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Friday, May 21 / Saturday May 22 Citizen Cope

Saturday May 29 / Sunday May 30 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Thursday, June 3 / Friday, June 4 Brian Fallon

Saturday, June 5 Almost Queen

Thursday, June 10 Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Saturday, June 12 Get The Led Out

Wednesday, June 16 Judy Collins

Thursday, June 17 CSNSongs: Celebrating the Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Friday, July 2 Brian Kirk & The Jirks: That 70’s Show

Friday, July 16 / Saturday July 17 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Friday, July 23 / Saturday July 24 Jorma Kaukonen (Hot Tuna)

Sunday, July 25 Marc Cohn

Friday, July 30 Dar Williams

Saturday, July 31 Comedian Steve Treviño

Sunday, August 1 Destination Motown, starring the Soul Cruisers

Saturday, August 14 Comedian Chris Distefano

Thursday, August 26 The Weight Band