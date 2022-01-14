Brian Fallon performing ‘The ’59 Sound’ in full on livestream, cancels shows

Brian Fallon was set to begin a tour with his band The Howling Weather this month, but because of the current Omicron surge, he's had to cancel shows. "NOT PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE: I AM CANCELING MORE SHOWS," he writes. "There are way too many cases happening for us to be able to leave on Jan 25th and then to have one person get Covid and have to cancel the whole thing. I don't want any of you to get sick either. The best chance I have to play live shows this tour is to push it out as far as I can in hopes that some shows can happen. I hate this. I know you do too."

The tour is now set to begin on February 15 in Atlanta, and run through March 5. The NYC show happens at Town Hall on February 22, and there's a date at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on March 2. Worriers open all dates, and Hurry also join as support for all but the first two. See updated dates below.

Before the new dates begin, Brian will perform The Gaslight Anthem's most loved album, The '59 Sound, in full from home for a livestream on February 3. "I'll tell you stories and keep you company from my house to yours," he says. Tickets are on sale now. Gaslight also performed the album in full during their 2018 reunion tour, and you can read our review of the NYC show at Bowery Ballroom.

Brian Fallon Livestream loading...

Brian Fallon 2022 Tour loading...

BRIAN FALLON & THE HOWLING WEATHER: 2022 TOUR

Feb 15, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA *

Feb 16, 2022 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC *

Feb 18, 2022 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN %

Feb 19, 2022 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC %

Feb 20, 2022 Lincoln Theatre Raleigh, NC %

Feb 22, 2022 The Town Hall New York, NY %

Feb 23, 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI %

Feb 25, 2022 Royale Boston, MA %

Feb 26, 2022 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT %

Feb 27, 2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA %

Mar 1, 2022 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC %

Mar 2, 2022 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY %

Mar 4, 2022 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ %

Mar 5, 2022 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ %

Apr 26, 2022 Batschkapp Frankfurt, HE #

Apr 27, 2022 Edel-Optics.de Arena Hamburg, Germany #

Apr 28, 2022 Pustervik Gothenburg, Sweden #

Apr 29, 2022 Debaser Strand Stockholm, Sweden #

Apr 30, 2022 Lille Vega Copenhagen #

May 2, 2022 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, NRW #

May 3, 2022 Huxleys Berlin, Germany #

May 4, 2022 Ottakringer Brauerei Vienna, Austria #

May 5, 2022 LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, Germany #

May 6, 2022 Neue Theaterfabrik Munich, Germany #

May 7, 2022 Löwensaal Nuremberg, Germany #

May 8, 2022 Circolo Magnolia Milan, Lombardy #

May 10, 2022 Komplex 457 Zürich, Switzerland #

May 12, 2022 Sala Apolo - La 2 Barcelona, CT #

May 13, 2022 OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But) Madrid, Spain #

May 14, 2022 Estaciones Sonoras Cascante, Spain

May 16, 2022 Backstage Paris, France #

May 17, 2022 Trix Club Antwerp, Belgium #

May 18, 2022 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, NL #

May 20, 2022 The Waterfront Norwich, UK #

May 21, 2022 Academy Manchester, UK #

May 22, 2022 O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, UK #

May 24, 2022 SWG3 Glasgow, UK #

May 25, 2022 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, UK #

May 26, 2022 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, UK #

May 27, 2022 O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England #

May 28, 2022 Rock City Nottingham, UK #

* - w/ Worriers

% - w/ Worriers and Hurry

# - w/ Chris Farren and Jesse Malin