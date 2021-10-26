Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather plot 2022 tour with Worriers, The Dirty Nil & Hurry

Brian Fallon's new album, Night Divine, is out November 5, and features new renditions of classic hymns. He's just announced he'll be out on tour with his band The Howling Weather to support it, beginning in January with Worriers as support for all shows. The Dirty Nil are also on most dates, and Hurry are on the last 10 shows of the tour.

Dates begin in Portland, ME on 1/11 and wrap up in Red Bank, NJ on March 4. The tour hits the NYC area on February 22 at Town Hall, and they'll also play Port Chester's Capitol Theater on March 2. The Los Angeles stop of the tour is at The Fonda Theatre on February 8. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Wednesday (10/27) at 10 AM local.

Brian will also be performing a livestream concert on November 4 at 8 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale now.

In December, Brian is performing a sold-out holiday residency at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ.

BRIAN FALLON - 2021 / 2022 TOUR DATES

DECEMBER 2021

4 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

16 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

17 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

18 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

23 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

JANUARY 2022

11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre *

12 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

14 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral *

15 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

16 – Buffalo, NY – Babeville/Asbury Hall *

18 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall *

19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues*

21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre *

23 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall *

25 – Chicago, IL – Park West *

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *

28 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall *

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

31 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre *

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Seattle, WA – Showbox *

2 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre *

4 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

6 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern *

8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre *

9 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

11- Austin, TX – Mohawk *

12 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater *

13 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater *

15 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Heaven Stage *

16 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *

18 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge/Cannery Ballroom #

19 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre #

20 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre #

22 – New York, NY – Town Hall #

25 – Boston, MA – Royale #

26 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground#

27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer #

MARCH 2022

1 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre #

2 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre #

4 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts #

APRIL 2022

26 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp **

27 – Hamburg, DE – Edel-Optics.de Arena **

28 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik **

29 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand ** (SOLD OUT)

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega ** (SOLD OUT)

MAY 2022

2 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria ** (SOLD OUT)

3 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys **

4 – Vienna, AT – Ottakringer Brauerei **

5 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn **

6 – Munich, DE – Neue Theaterfabrik **

7 – Nuremberg, DE – Löwensaal **

8 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia **

10 – Zürich, CH – Komplex 457 **

12 – Barcelona, SP – Sala Apolo – La 2 **

13 – Madrid, SP – Ochoymedio **

14 – Cascante, SP – Estaciones Sonoras

16 – Paris, FR – Backstage **

17 – Antwerp, BE – Trix Club **

18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg **

20 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront **

21 – Manchester, UK – Academy **

22 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy **

24 – Glasgow, NI – SWG3 ** (SOLD OUT)

25 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy **

26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ** (SOLD OUT)

27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute **

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City **

* with special guests Worriers and The Dirty Nil

# with special guests Worriers and Hurry

** with special guests Chris Farren and Jesse Malin