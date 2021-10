Tickets for the Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather show at Town Hall with Worriers and Hurry are on BrooklynVegan presale today (10/28) from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use presale password BVBRIAN.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10 AM. Check out all tour dates here.

Brian Fallon's new album, Night Divine, is out November 5.