Brian Travers, UB40 saxophonist and founding member, has died

Brian Travers, UB40 saxophonist and one of the band's founding members, died on Sunday (8/22) after a battle with cancer. He was 62. The band shared the sad news, writing, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by thais news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time."

Named for the British unemployment form, UB40 formed in 1978 in Birmingham England and their melodic, politically charged brand of reggae was a hit in their home country right off the bat; Travers' sultry sax style was an intrinsic part of their sound. They would achieve U.S. fame in 1988 when a re-release of their 1983 cover of Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine" went #1.

Rest in peace, Brian.