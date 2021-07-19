Brian Wilson announces Greatest Hits Tour with Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

Brian Wilson has announced the "Greatest Hits Live!" tour for the fall, which will have him out with fellow Beach Boys and regular live collaborators Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

October dates kick off in Long Island and includes stops in Port Chester, Wallingford, Rochester, Albany, Morristown, DC, Atlantic City, and more. Before the tour officially starts Brian will play a show at Long Beach, CA's Terrace Theatre on August 29. All dates are listed below.

The Long Island show is at The Paramount on 10/5 (tickets) and the Port Chester show is at Capitol Theatre on 10/6 (tickets). Tickets for all October shows go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local with presales starting Tuesday, July 20 at 10 AM local (use password SURFSUP).

In other news, new documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and features Brian and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine driving around Los Angeles visiting locations from Brian and The Beach Boys' past. No word on a release date yet, but you can watch a clip below.

Brian Wilson: Greatest Hits Live! with Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin - 2021 Tour Dates

AUG 29 SUN @ Terrace Theater - Long Beach, CA

OCT 5 TUE @ The Paramount - Huntington, NY

OCT 6 WED @ Capitol Theateer - Port Chester, NY

OCT 8 FRI @ Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

OCT 9 SAT @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium - Lowell, MA

OCT 10 SUN @ Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

OCT 12 TUE @ Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

OCT 13 WED @ Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

OCT 15 FRI @ Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

OCT 16 SAT @ Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, NJ

OCT 17 SUN @ Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

OCT 19 TUE @ The Palace - Greensburg, PA

OCT 20 WED @ Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

OCT 22 FRI @ Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

OCT 23 SAT @ Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL