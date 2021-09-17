Brian Wilson announces solo piano album of Beach Boys classics (stream “God Only Knows”)

Brian Wilson has announced a new album, At My Piano, which features him playing solo piano renditions of Beach Boys classics like "God Only Knows," "In My Room," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "You Still Believe In Me," "I Just Wasn't Made For These Times," "Surf's Up," "Friends, "Till I Die," "Good Vibrations," a Smile medley, and more. It comes out November 19 via Decca Records (pre-order).

"We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught," Brian said in a statement. "I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy, and security. It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature. I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life."

The first single is a rendition of "God Only Knows," and the song is just as gorgeous in this bare-bones, instrumental form as it is on Pet Sounds. Listen and check out out the tracklist below.

The Beach Boys recently released the massive Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 box set, and Brian is gearing up for his "Greatest Hits Live!" tour, including NYC-area shows at Long Island's Paramount on 10/5 (tickets) and Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on 10/6 (tickets).

Tracklist

1. God Only Knows

2. In My Room

3. Don’t Worry Baby

4. California Girls

5. The Warmth of the Sun

6. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

7. You Still Believe in Me

8. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times

9. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up

10. Surf’s Up

11. Friends

12. Till I Die

13. Love and Mercy

14. Mt Vernon Farewell

15. Good Vibrations

