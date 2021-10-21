Brian Wilson brought greatest hits to Capitol Theatre (pics, video, setlist)

Brian Wilson has just a couple of dates left on his Greatest Hits Tour, which has him out with fellow Beach Boys and regular live collaborators Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Earlier this month (10/6) they stopped at Port Chester's Capitol Theater for a show that lived up to the tour name, delivering Beach Boys hits from throughout their discography. Wilson, Jardine and Chaplin were part of a 10-piece band, that included Al's son Matt Jardine and keyboardist and musical director Darian Sahanaja, among others.

See pictures from the Capitol Theatre show by Nick Karp below, along with a few videos and the setlist.

SETLIST: BRIAN WILSON @ CAPITOL THEATRE, 10/6/2021 (via)

California Girls

Dance, Dance, Dance

I Get Around

Shut Down

Little Deuce Coupe

Little Honda

Surfer Girl

In My Room

Salt Lake City

Wake the World

Add Some Music to Your Day

Don't Worry Baby

Darlin'

Do You Wanna Dance?

Feel Flows

Long Promised Road

Sail On, Sailor

It's OK

Do It Again

I Can Hear Music

Wouldn't It Be Nice

Sloop John B

God Only Knows

Good Vibrations

Help Me, Rhonda

Barbara Ann

Surfin' U.S.A.

Fun, Fun, Fun

Love and Mercy