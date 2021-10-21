Brian Wilson brought greatest hits to Capitol Theatre (pics, video, setlist)
Brian Wilson has just a couple of dates left on his Greatest Hits Tour, which has him out with fellow Beach Boys and regular live collaborators Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Earlier this month (10/6) they stopped at Port Chester's Capitol Theater for a show that lived up to the tour name, delivering Beach Boys hits from throughout their discography. Wilson, Jardine and Chaplin were part of a 10-piece band, that included Al's son Matt Jardine and keyboardist and musical director Darian Sahanaja, among others.
See pictures from the Capitol Theatre show by Nick Karp below, along with a few videos and the setlist.
SETLIST: BRIAN WILSON @ CAPITOL THEATRE, 10/6/2021 (via)
California Girls
Dance, Dance, Dance
I Get Around
Shut Down
Little Deuce Coupe
Little Honda
Surfer Girl
In My Room
Salt Lake City
Wake the World
Add Some Music to Your Day
Don't Worry Baby
Darlin'
Do You Wanna Dance?
Feel Flows
Long Promised Road
Sail On, Sailor
It's OK
Do It Again
I Can Hear Music
Wouldn't It Be Nice
Sloop John B
God Only Knows
Good Vibrations
Help Me, Rhonda
Barbara Ann
Surfin' U.S.A.
Fun, Fun, Fun
Love and Mercy