Brian Wilson & Chicago touring together in 2022

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has announced a 2022 co-headlining tour with Chicago. He'll be joined on stage by regular live collaborators and fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, and dates currently begin June 7 in Phoenix and wrap up July 26 in Clarkston, MI with stop in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa, Charlotte, the NYC area, Woodstock, Cincinnati, Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show happens at The Forum on June 9 and the NYC area shows include PNC Bank Arts Center on July 11 and Jones Beach on July 15. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time with presales starting Wednesday (12/1) at 10 AM local.

Brian Wilson just released a new album, At My Piano, and is the subject of new documentary Long Promised Road.

You can also read our interview with Brian, and our new feature "Beatles vs Beach Boys: a brief history of the greatest rivalry in pop innovation."

Brian Wilson & Blondie Chaplin / Chicago - 2022 Tour Dates

Tue Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Jun 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Fri Jun 10 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Tue Jun 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

Tue Jun 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 25 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jun 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 29 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jul 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Jul 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Thu Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 22 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Jul 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

Tue Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

