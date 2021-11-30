Brian Wilson & Chicago touring together in 2022
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has announced a 2022 co-headlining tour with Chicago. He'll be joined on stage by regular live collaborators and fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, and dates currently begin June 7 in Phoenix and wrap up July 26 in Clarkston, MI with stop in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa, Charlotte, the NYC area, Woodstock, Cincinnati, Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. show happens at The Forum on June 9 and the NYC area shows include PNC Bank Arts Center on July 11 and Jones Beach on July 15. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time with presales starting Wednesday (12/1) at 10 AM local.
Brian Wilson just released a new album, At My Piano, and is the subject of new documentary Long Promised Road.
Brian Wilson & Blondie Chaplin / Chicago - 2022 Tour Dates
Tue Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thu Jun 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Fri Jun 10 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Tue Jun 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Thu Jun 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Jun 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater
Tue Jun 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 25 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Jun 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 29 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Jul 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Mon Jul 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Jul 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Thu Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Jul 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 22 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat Jul 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jul 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI
Tue Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
