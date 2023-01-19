Brian Wilson, Jason Isbell, Billy Corgan & more pay tribute to David Crosby

In the wake of the death of David Crosby at the age of 81, tributes to the late legend from fellow musicians have been pouring in, including messages from his longtime collaborator Graham Nash, as well as Brian Wilson, Jason Isbell, Billy Corgan, Midge Ure, Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melissa Etheridge, Ryley Walker, Ron Sexsmith, HEALTH, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Rosanne Cash, Tim Heidecker, Christopher Cross, Michael McKean, Sebastian Bach, Simon Raymonde, Tris Imboden of Chicago, Brian Ray, Robin Hatch of Fucked Up, and more. Read their tributes below.