‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ documentary out in November (watch the trailer)

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is the new documentary from director Brent Wilson (no relation) featuring Brian and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine driving around Los Angeles visiting key locations from Brian and The Beach Boys' history, including Brian's childhood home, and Paradise Cove, where the cover photo for Surfin' Surfari was shot. The film also features interviews from friends and admirers like Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Don Was, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry and more. Brian Wilson also has a new song in the film, "Right Where I Belong," which was co-written with My Morning Jacket's Jim James.

The film debuted at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and will hit theaters around the country and streaming services on November 19. You can watch the trailer for the film below.

Brian Wilson's Greatest Hits tour with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin hit the NY area earlier this month.

