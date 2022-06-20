Brian Wilson turns 80! Watch Elton John, Bob Dylan, Fleet Foxes & more wish him a happy birthday

Just two days after Paul McCartney turned 80, his longtime friend and creative rival Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys has turned 80! For the occasion, many fellow musicians have put together a video wishing Brian a happy birthday, including Elton John, Bob Dylan, Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Public Enemy's Chuck D, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Carole King, John Fogerty, Barry Gibb, Questlove, some of Brian's fellow Beach Boys, and more. Paul McCartney isn't involved, but The Monkees' Micky Dolenz sings part of The Beatles' "Birthday." Watch the video below.

