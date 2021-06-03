BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest 2021 schedule for free shows in Prospect Park

The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival announced its 2021 lineup earlier this week and they've now announced the schedule of free shows.

The season begins on July 31 with Ari Lennox, KAMAUU, and Nesta playing the annual kickoff show, and other shows include Buffy Sainte-Marie & Naia Kete (8/6), Skip Marley & Ivy Sole (8/13), Vijay Iyer, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles, and Mahogany L. Browne (8/14), Junglepussy, Tygapaw, and Mari World (8/20), Lido Pimienta, Rita Indiana, and YEИDRY (8/21), Yaeji, KeiyaA, and Nappy Nina (8/27), San Fermin, Son Little, and Attacca Quartet (8/28), and Mr Eazi, DJ Bembona, and AJO (9/17). The season wraps up with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on September 18.

There's also a movie screening of Wattstax on August 5, a Family Show with LADAMA, Tiga Jean-Baptiste, and DJ Ali Coleman on August 7 and a dance performance by Passion Fruit Dance Company, Soul Summit, and St James Joy on September 10.

As for ticketed Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit shows, Glass Animals play August 31 (tickets). There may be more added, stay tuned.

Check out the full BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival schedule below.

For the free shows, you'll need to RSVP to attend, and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Ticket RSVPs open July 1. They're also planning for reduced capacity in socially distanced pods. Visit BRIC's website for more details.

2021 BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL (ALL SHOWS FREE UNLESS NOTED)

July 31, 2021 · 7:30PM - Opening Night Concert with Ari Lennox and KAMAUU / Nesta

August 5, 2021 · 7:30PM - Movie Night: Wattstax

August 6, 2021 · 7:30PM - Buffy Sainte-Marie & Naia Kete

August 7, 2021 · 4:00PM - Family Show with LADAMA, Tiga Jean-Baptiste, DJ Ali Coleman

August 13, 2021 · 7:30PM - Skip Marley & Ivy Sole

August 14, 2021 · 7:30PM - Vijay Iyer, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles, Mahogany L. Browne

August 20, 2021 · 7:30PM - Junglepussy, Tygapaw, Mari World

August 21, 2021 · 7:30PM - Lido Pimienta, Rita Indiana, YEИDRY

August 27, 2021 · 7:30PM - Yaeji, KeiyaA, Nappy Nina

August 28, 2021 · 7:30PM - San Fermin, Son Little, Attacca Quartet

August 31, 2021 - 7:30PM - Glass Animals (ticketed)

September 10, 2021 · 7:30PM - DANCE: Passion Fruit Dance Company, Soul Summit, St James Joy

September 17, 2021 · 7:30PM - Mr Eazi, DJ Bembona, AJO

September 18, 2021 · 7:30PM - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue