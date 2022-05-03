BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest 2022 schedule for free shows in Prospect Park
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has announced its 2022 lineup of free shows happening at Prospect Park Bandshell this summer. As mentioned, the season kicks of on June 8 with Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, and DJ Reborn. Other shows include reggae star Maxi Priest with Pan Evolution Orchestra (June 11), NPR Tiny Desk Contest on the Road Tour with Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz, and this year's contest winner (June 18), Juneteenth UNITYFEST (June 19), Vic Mensa with aja monet (July 8), Crumb with Slauson Malone 1 (July 9), Kronos Quartet & Sam Green with Roomful of Teeth (July 14), Chicano Batman with Charlotte Dos Santos (July 16), John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, and special guests (July 23), and The Beths, SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield (July 29).
The season closes on August 6 with Yemi Alade and Amindi. See the lineup in full below and on BRIC's site.
This year's ticketed benefit shows include Phoebe Bridgers (June 14 and 15), Davido (June 16), Khruangbin (August 4), and Erykah Badu (August 5).
- Wednesday June 8 - Opening Night: Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, and DJ Reborn - 6:00 PM - FREE
- Saturday June 11 - Maxi Priest, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra - 6:30 PM - FREE
- Tuesday June 14 - Phoebe Bridgers - 6:00PM - Benefit show
- Wednesday June 15 - Phoebe Bridgers - 6:00PM - Benefit show
- Thursday June 16 - Davido - 6:30PM - Benefit show
- Saturday June 18 - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! meets NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road: Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz, and this year’s Tiny Desk Contest winner - 6:00PM - FREE
- Sunday June 19 - Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2022 - 6:30PM - FREE
- Friday June 24 - Fonseca, La Cumbiamba eNeYé - 6:30PM - FREE
- Saturday June 25 - Family Show: Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique En Cirque, Natu Camara - 3:00PM - FREE
- Friday July 8 - Vic Mensa, aja monet - 6:30PM - FREE
- Saturday July 9 - Crumb, Slauson Malone 1 - 6:30PM - FREE
- Thursday July 14 - Kronos Quartet & Sam Green: A Thousand Thoughts, Roomful of Teeth - 6:30PM - FREE
- Saturday July 16 - Chicano Batman, Charlotte Dos Santos - 6:30PM - FREE
- Friday July 22 - Ragamala Dance Company: Sacred Earth - 7:00PM - FREE
- Saturday July 23 John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Special Guests - 6:30PM - FREE
- Friday July 29 - The Beths, SASAMI, Charlotte Cornfield - 6:00PM - FREE
- Saturday July 30 - Film Night: Fame, Sing Harlem - 6:30PM - FREE
- Thursday August 4 - Khruangbin - 6:00PM - Benefit show
- Friday August 5 - Erykah Badu - 6:00PM - Benefit show
- Saturday August 6 - Closing Night: Yemi Alade, Amindi - 6:30PM - FREE