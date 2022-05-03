BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest 2022 schedule for free shows in Prospect Park

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has announced its 2022 lineup of free shows happening at Prospect Park Bandshell this summer. As mentioned, the season kicks of on June 8 with Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, and DJ Reborn. Other shows include reggae star Maxi Priest with Pan Evolution Orchestra (June 11), NPR Tiny Desk Contest on the Road Tour with Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz, and this year's contest winner (June 18), Juneteenth UNITYFEST (June 19), Vic Mensa with aja monet (July 8), Crumb with Slauson Malone 1 (July 9), Kronos Quartet & Sam Green with Roomful of Teeth (July 14), Chicano Batman with Charlotte Dos Santos (July 16), John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, and special guests (July 23), and The Beths, SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield (July 29).

The season closes on August 6 with Yemi Alade and Amindi. See the lineup in full below and on BRIC's site.

This year's ticketed benefit shows include Phoebe Bridgers (June 14 and 15), Davido (June 16), Khruangbin (August 4), and Erykah Badu (August 5).

