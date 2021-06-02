BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival 2021 lineup (Yaeji, Lido Pimienta, Skip Marley, more)

As mentioned, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival confirmed that they'd been returning to Prospect Park in July for their 2021 season, with Ari Lennox, KAMAUU, and Nesta playing the kick-off show on Saturday, July 31. Now the rest of the season has been announced, Variety reports, for shows running through Saturday, September 18th.

Artists scheduled to perform include Yaeji (who curated her own lineup with KeiyaA and Nappy Nina), Lido Pimienta, Skip Marley, Mr. Eazi, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Junglepussy, Buffy Sainte Marie, Naia Kete, Ladama, Tiga Jean-Baptiste, DJ Ali Coleman, Vijay Iyer, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles, Mahogany Browne, Ivy Sole, Tygapaw, Rita Indiana, Attacca Quartet, San Fermin, Son Little, and Yendry. There will also be a movie night featuring 1973 documentary Wattstax, and a night devoted to dance, featuring the Passion Fruit Dance Company and DJ sets from Soul Summit Dance Party and St James Joy.

As mentioned, Glass Animals are also playing a benefit show on August 31 (tickets).

"After the past challenging year, it is such a thrill to welcome the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival back to the Prospect Park Bandshell," Sue Donoghue, President of the Prospect Park Alliance, told Variety. "This is one of our flagship events, and for our community a clear sign of summer. Over the past four decades, this festival has brought a wide range of free music and family programming to Prospect Park, to the delight of the many diverse communities we serve."

For the free shows, you'll need to RSVP to attend, and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. They're also planning for reduced capacity in socially distanced pods.

Stay tuned for more details and dates.