BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival 2023 schedule for free shows in Prospect Park

After announcing their opening and closing nights, and that Taja Cheek, aka L'Rain, would be this season's first-ever curator, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has announced its lineup of free shows at Prospect Park. It includes Jake Wesley Rogers, Kara Jackson, and Bright Light Bright Light; Kelela and Liv.e; Chelsea Symphony Orchestra ft. Lady Jess and Lucrecia Dalt; Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Brown, and Chris Pierce; Indigo De Souza and Vundabar; iLe, Divino Niño, and Sara Curruchich; John Cale and Tomberlin; the "BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend" (lineup TBA), and more. See it in full below.

The opening show is with Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, and The Harlem Gospel Travelers on June 7, and the season closes with The Head and The Heart and Izzy Heltai on August 24.

Free shows are first come, first served and open to the general public. Find more details on BRIC's site.

There are also some ticketed benefit shows this year, including NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, and BJ The Chicago Kid; The Revivalists and Band of Horses; and Alex G and Alvvays.

BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL: 2023 LINEUP

Wed, Jun 07, 2023 Opening Night: Taj Mahal | Corinne Bailey Rae | The Harlem Gospel Travelers (FREE)

Sat, Jun 10, 2023 Soul Science Lab | Olivia K and The Parkers (FREE)

Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jake Wesley Rogers | Kara Jackson | Bright Light Bright Light (FREE)

Sat, Jun 17, 2023 Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2023 (FREE)

Fri, Jun 23, 2023 Antonio Sanchez: Birdman Live | Takuya Kuroda (FREE)

Sat, Jun 24, 2023 NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) | Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway & Bilal | BJ The Chicago Kid (TICKETED BENEFIT)

Sun, Jun 25, 2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Highland Park (FREE)

Sat, Jul 01, 2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! meets NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road (FREE)

Sat, Jul 08, 2023 Kelela | Liv.e (FREE)

Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Rennie Harris | Decora (FREE)

Fri, Jul 14, 2023 Oumou Sangare | Vox Sambou (FREE)

Sat, Jul 15, 2023 Marcia Griffiths | Brown Rice Family | Dj Miss Hap Selam (FREE)

Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Chelsea Symphony Orchestra feat. Lady Jess | Lucrecia Dalt (FREE)

Sat, Jul 22, 2023 Ali Sethi | Raja Kumari | Roshni Samlal (FREE)

Thu, Jul 27, 2023 The Wallflowers | treya lam (FREE)

Sat, Jul 29, 2023 Rickie Lee Jones | Thornetta Brown | Chris Pierce (FREE)

Thu, Aug 03, 2023 Jorge Drexler | Cimafunk | Julieta Rada (FREE)

Fri, Aug 04, 2023 Indigo De Souza | Vundabar (FREE)

Thu, Aug 10, 2023 The Revivalists and Band of Horses (TICKETED BENEFIT)

Fri, Aug 11, 2023 BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend (FREE)

Sat, Aug 12, 2023 BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend (FREE)

Fri, Aug 18, 2023 iLe | Divino Niño | Sara Curruchich (FREE)

Sat, Aug 19, 2023 John Cale | Tomberlin (FREE)

Tue, Aug 22, 2023 Alex G and Alvvays (TICKETED BENEFIT)

Wed, Aug 23, 2023 Alex G and Alvvays (TICKETED BENEFIT)

Thu, Aug 24, 2023 Closing Night: The Head And The Heart | Izzy Heltai (FREE)