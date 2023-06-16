BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival announces “Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend” lineup

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival's 2023 season of free shows includes a "BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend" on August 11 and 12, and they've now revealed the lineup for those dates. Night one (8/11) with feature Brooklyn rap greats Digable Planets and Little Rock rapper/singer Kari Faux, and night 2 (8/12) will have a screening of 2002 film Brown Sugar which features Queen Latifah and Mos Def. Both nights are doors at 6 PM and show at 7 PM, and you can RSVP to nights one and two now.

Digable Planets also have a September tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1993 debut Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space). Kari released her great new album, REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE!, in May.