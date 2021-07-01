BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival lifts capacity restrictions, won’t require RSVPs for free shows

Earlier this month, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival announced its lineup of free shows for 2021, with the stipulation that they'd require RSVPs to attend. RSVPs were set to open today, July 1, but instead, the festival has announced that capacity restrictions have been lifted, and RSVPs will no longer be required.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome our community #BackAtTheBandshell!," they write. "Celebrate Brooklyn will no longer require RSVPs for free performances, but they are highly encouraged. All free performances will be first come, first served, and accessible to all."

The Celebrate Brooklyn! season kicks off later this month with Ari Lennox, KAMAUU, and Nesta on July 31, and other shows coming up include Buffy Sainte-Marie & Naia Kete (8/6), Skip Marley & Ivy Sole (8/13), Vijay Iyer, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles, and Mahogany L. Browne (8/14), Junglepussy, Tygapaw, and Mari World (8/20), Lido Pimienta, Rita Indiana, and YEИDRY (8/21), Yaeji, KeiyaA, and Nappy Nina (8/27), San Fermin, Son Little, and Attacca Quartet (8/28), Mr Eazi, DJ Bembona, and AJO (9/17), and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (9/18).

SummerStage also just lifted its requirement for tickets to free shows this year.