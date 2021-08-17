BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test results

While NYC's new vaccine mandate for many indoor locations doesn't apply to the outdoor series, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has announced that they'll be requiring attendees of all shows this year to present proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID test result from within 72 hours. "BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! is making this decision after music festivals across the nation, including SummerStage in Central Park, have rolled out similar protocols in response to the increase in COVID-19 infections and the rise of the Delta variant," they write. "While BRIC remains committed to creating open and accessible musical experiences for all of New York City, we must also ensure the safety of our staff, our audiences and the communities that we serve."

Children from 2-12 will not be required to present a negative COVID test, but must wear masks at all times. Children two and under, meanwhile, don't need to wear masks. Find more information at BRIC's vaccine policy page.