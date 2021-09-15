BRIC JazzFest 2021 lineup (Sun Ra Arkestra, Madison McFerrin, Hailu Mergia, more)

BRIC JazzFest has announced its return this fall. The seventh edition of the festival happens October 21-23 at BRIC House, and tickets are on sale now. The lineup was co-curated by Madison McFerrin (who is performing), Executive Producer Lia Camille Crockett and founder Brice Rosenbloom, and it features Sun Ra Arkestra, Hailu Mergia, L'Rain, Stas THEE Boss and more. See the lineup in full below.

Sun Ra Arkestra played a free SummerStage show at Central Park in July, and you can see pictures from that below.

BRIC JAZZFEST 2021 LINEUP

Thursday, October 21

Cécile McLorin Salvant

SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter

Sean Jones Quartet

Yasser Tejeda

Sasha Berliner

Friday, October 22

Sun Ra Arkestra

Roy Nathanson

Hailu Mergia

Thana Alexa: ONA

Stas THEE Boss

Saturday, October 23

Madison McFerrin

L'Rain

ç’est tois (branch/stewart/holmes)

Linda Diaz

Brooklyn Jam Session led by Louis Cato & Special Guests