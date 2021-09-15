BRIC JazzFest 2021 lineup (Sun Ra Arkestra, Madison McFerrin, Hailu Mergia, more)

photo by Ryan Muir

BRIC JazzFest has announced its return this fall. The seventh edition of the festival happens October 21-23 at BRIC House, and tickets are on sale now. The lineup was co-curated by Madison McFerrin (who is performing), Executive Producer Lia Camille Crockett and founder Brice Rosenbloom, and it features Sun Ra Arkestra, Hailu Mergia, L'Rain, Stas THEE Boss and more. See the lineup in full below.

Sun Ra Arkestra played a free SummerStage show at Central Park in July, and you can see pictures from that below.

BRIC JAZZFEST 2021 LINEUP

Thursday, October 21
Cécile McLorin Salvant
SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter
Sean Jones Quartet
Yasser Tejeda
Sasha Berliner

Friday, October 22
Sun Ra Arkestra
Roy Nathanson
Hailu Mergia
Thana Alexa: ONA
Stas THEE Boss

Saturday, October 23
Madison McFerrin
L'Rain
ç’est tois (branch/stewart/holmes)
Linda Diaz
Brooklyn Jam Session led by Louis Cato & Special Guests

Filed Under: bric jazzfest, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Charlie Hunter, ç’est tois, Hailu Mergia, Kurt Elling, L'Rain, Linda Diaz, Louis Cato, Madison McFerrin, Roy Nathanson, Sasha Berliner, Sean Jones Quartet, Stas Thee Boss, Sun Ra Arkestra, Thana Alexa, Yasser Tejeda
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top