BRIC JazzFest 2021 lineup (Sun Ra Arkestra, Madison McFerrin, Hailu Mergia, more)
BRIC JazzFest has announced its return this fall. The seventh edition of the festival happens October 21-23 at BRIC House, and tickets are on sale now. The lineup was co-curated by Madison McFerrin (who is performing), Executive Producer Lia Camille Crockett and founder Brice Rosenbloom, and it features Sun Ra Arkestra, Hailu Mergia, L'Rain, Stas THEE Boss and more. See the lineup in full below.
Sun Ra Arkestra played a free SummerStage show at Central Park in July, and you can see pictures from that below.
BRIC JAZZFEST 2021 LINEUP
Thursday, October 21
Cécile McLorin Salvant
SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter
Sean Jones Quartet
Yasser Tejeda
Sasha Berliner
Friday, October 22
Sun Ra Arkestra
Roy Nathanson
Hailu Mergia
Thana Alexa: ONA
Stas THEE Boss
Saturday, October 23
Madison McFerrin
L'Rain
ç’est tois (branch/stewart/holmes)
Linda Diaz
Brooklyn Jam Session led by Louis Cato & Special Guests