Bridget Everett’s HBO show ‘Somebody Somewhere’ (with Murray Hill) on now; Joe’s Pub run this spring

After supporting roles on The Amy Schumer Show, Unbelievable, Camping and more, Bridget Everett now is starring in her own HBO series, Somebody Somewhere. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, who wrote for HBO's High Maintenance, the series follows Sam (Everett), who moved back to her Kansas hometown to take care of her dying sister, and now finds approaching 50 and adrift. Having once had aspirations to be a singer, Sam is befriended by a former high school classmate (Jeff Hiller) who invites her to "choir practice," a cabaret night social for LGBTQ community and fringe dwellers of the town. There she finds a home as she tries to sort out her next step.

Everett is from same hometown where the show is set, and the show leans into her cabaret background and has cast some of her contemporaries and collaborators, like drag performer Murray Hill, who has a significant supporting role in the series. More of a character-based hang that straddles the line between comedy and drama than a plot-driven series, Somebody Somewhere is surprisingly low key for Everett, whose cabaret shows with her band The Tender Moments are anything but. The series airs Sundays at 10:30 PM on HBO and you can watch the trailer for it below.

Speaking of, Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments will be playing shows at NYC's Joe's Pub on March 27 & 28 and April 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 & 10. All shows are at 9:30 PM and tickets are on sale.