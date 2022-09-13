Bright Eyes add new Brooklyn show to fall tour

Bright Eyes announced a round of fall North American tour dates last month, with shows running through mid-November following their sets at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival. Those dates didn't include an NYC stop, but they've now added one towards the end of the run, on Saturday, November 12 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM, with an artist presale happening now, and $1 from every ticket sold goes to the PLUS1 x Noise for Now Reproductive Health Access fund. See updated dates below.

November is also when the next round of releases in Bright Eyes' ongoing reissue series come out: 2002's Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil Keep Your Ear to the Ground, and 2005's I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn. Each also gets a "companion" EP with new recordings of songs from the original albums and cover songs from "an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording." Pre-order the reissues and companion EPs, and shop for more Bright Eyes vinyl in the BV store.

BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR

10/19/22 - Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery

10/20/22- San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn

10/22/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/23/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/25/22 - Monterrey, CA - Golden State Theatre

10/26/22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/27/22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/29/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

11/09/22 - Toronto, ON – History

11/10/22 - Montreal, QUE - Corona Theatre

11/11/22 - Providence, RI - The Strand

11/12/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

11/13/22 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11/14/22 - Baltimore, MD – TBA

11/16/22- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/19/22 - Mexico City, MEX, Corona Capital