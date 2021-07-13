Bright Eyes add new NYC show w/ Lucy Dacus to tour

Bright Eyes embark on their first tour since 2011 (which was rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID) later this month, and they've just added a new NYC date. It happens on August 1 at Terminal 5, and like the rest of the tour, it's with Lucy Dacus. Tickets go on sale Friday 7/16 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting today at 3 PM ET.

The new NYC show is the day after their stop at Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 (tickets), which features Lucy and Waxahatchee as support. There are also stops in New Haven, CT (Westville Music Bowl on July 28, with Lucy and Japanese Breakfast), Charlottesville, Raleigh, Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, AL, Bethlehem, PA, Worcester, MA, and more. See all dates below.

Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Waxahatchee each have their own headlining tours coming up too.

BRIGHT EYES: 2021 TOUR

July 27 Tue - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

July 28 Wed - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #

July 29 Thu - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

July 30 Fri - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors)

July 31 Sat - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium ^

Aug 01 Sun - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Aug 03 Tue - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

Aug 04 Wed - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 05 Thu- Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Aug 06 Fri- Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Aug 07 Sat - Atlanta, GA @The Eastern

Aug 08 Sun - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

* New date

# Japanese Breakfast + Lucy Dacus supporting

^ Waxahatchee + Lucy Dacus supporting