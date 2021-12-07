Bright Eyes announce 2022 US tour
Bright Eyes cancelled the indoor shows of their summer 2021 tour, their first in 10 years, because of COVID and the Delta variant. They've now announced a new run of dates in March and April, including stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. See all dates below.
Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time, and Bright Eyes are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles.
See pictures from Bright Eyes' July NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium below.
BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR
Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall
Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!
Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa