Bright Eyes announce 2022 US tour

Bright Eyes cancelled the indoor shows of their summer 2021 tour, their first in 10 years, because of COVID and the Delta variant. They've now announced a new run of dates in March and April, including stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. See all dates below.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time, and Bright Eyes are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles.

See pictures from Bright Eyes' July NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium below.

BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR

Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall

Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!

Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa