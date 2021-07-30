Bright Eyes postpone indoor shows

Bright Eyes are currently in the midst of their first tour in 10 years, which arrives in NYC on Saturday (7/31) for a show at Forest Hills Stadium with Lucy Dacus and Waxahatchee (tickets). They had more recently added a second NYC show the next night, at Terminal 5 on August 1, but that one has now been cancelled. A reason hasn't been given at this time.

UPDATE: Two other indoor shows, in Atlanta and Birmingham, have also been postponed. The band have shared a statement:

Due to the complications of managing a large touring party during a pandemic, Bright Eyes have made the difficult decision to postpone a handful of their indoor Summer 2021 shows. Over the past few weeks the band have joined the rest of the world in having to recalibrate and reassess their safety measures on an almost daily basis as new information is reported. The well being of the musicians, crew, friends and family on the road are of the utmost importance to them. Conor, Mike and Nate are aware that decisions they make for their traveling workplace have widespread repercussions for all immunocompromised family members within their touring party's orbit and have therefore made the personal decision to postpone four shows during this time of unprecedented uncertainty. Bright Eyes will always prioritize the health and safety concerns of their touring team and are committed to providing a working environment everyone is comfortable with. The affected dates are: New York City Terminal 5 on August 1st, Atlanta, Georgia The Eastern on August 6th & 7th and Birmingham, Alabama Sloss Furnaces on August 8th. Refunds at the point of purchase. Dates will be rescheduled as part of Bright Eyes 2022 touring, TBD. All other scheduled dates remain unchanged.

See pictures from the New Haven, CT show earlier this week at Westville Music Bowl below.