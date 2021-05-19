Bright Eyes confirm summer shows, Waxahatchee added to NYC

Bright Eyes were originally scheduled to head out on their first tour since 2011 in May of 2020, but were forced to postpone some dates, and cancel others, due to the pandemic. The status of the remaining shows has been up in the air for a while, but as COVID restrictions lift, the band has confirmed that three dates are still on for this summer: July 29 at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA (tickets), July 30 at The Palladium in Worcester, MA (tickets), and July 31 at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC (tickets).

Lucy Dacus opens all three nights, and in NYC, where Japanese Breakfast was originally scheduled to perform as well, she's been replaced by Waxahatchee.

Bright Eyes say to "stay tuned," so we're guessing more shows are on the way. Stream their first album in nine years, 2020's Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, below.

Meanwhile, Japanese Breakfast just expanded the tour supporting her new album Jubilee. Lucy, who just shared new single "VBS," recently announced a tour as well, and Waxahatchee hits the road in the fall, too.

Lucy Dacus also just released the new song "VBS" off her upcoming album Home Video. Watch the video below.