Bright Eyes cover Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven” ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Bright Eyes are reissuing their discography via Dead Oceans, starting with A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, 1998's Letting Off The Happiness, and 2000's Fevers and Mirrors, all of which are due out on May 27, along with "companion" EPs for each featuring five new recordings of songs from the original albums and covers (pre-order here). Today they've shared a cover of Elliott Smith's "St. Ides Heaven" from the Letting Off The Happiness companion EP, which transforms the haunting original track, from Elliott's 1995 self-titled album, into a raw, noisy rock song, with harmonies from Conor's Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Phoebe Bridgers. Hear it below.
Bright Eyes are about to begin a North American tour, which runs through July, with dates in Europe and the UK following in August. They'll be in the NYC area for shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on April 6 with Christian Lee Hutson, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 3 with Alex G. See all dates below.
Bright Eyes - 2022 Tour Dates
03-23 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
03-24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
03-25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
03-26 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
03-27 Detroit, MI - The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic
03-29 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
03-30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
03-31 Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
04-01 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
04-02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
04-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live!
04-05 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04-06 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
04-07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
04-08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
04-09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
04-10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
05-19 Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
05-20 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
05-21 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-22 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05-23 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
05-25 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
05-26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
05-27 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
05-28 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05-29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
05-31 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
06-01 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Music Center *
06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *
06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *
06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *
06-15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
06-16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
06-17 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
06-18 Troutdale, OR - McMenamin's Edgefield Amphitheatre
06-20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
06-23 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre +
06-24 San Diego, CA - Soma
06-25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
06-28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
06-30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
07-01 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
07-02 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
07-03 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
08-12 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen 2022
08-14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
08-16 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
08-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
08-19 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
08-20 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
08-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
08-23 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
08-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Open Air
08-26 Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
08-27 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
08-30 London, England - Eventim Apollo
08-31 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
09-01 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
09-05 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham
09-06 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland
* Alex G supporting