Bright Eyes cover Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven” ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Bright Eyes are reissuing their discography via Dead Oceans, starting with A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, 1998's Letting Off The Happiness, and 2000's Fevers and Mirrors, all of which are due out on May 27, along with "companion" EPs for each featuring five new recordings of songs from the original albums and covers (pre-order here). Today they've shared a cover of Elliott Smith's "St. Ides Heaven" from the Letting Off The Happiness companion EP, which transforms the haunting original track, from Elliott's 1995 self-titled album, into a raw, noisy rock song, with harmonies from Conor's Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Phoebe Bridgers. Hear it below.

Bright Eyes are about to begin a North American tour, which runs through July, with dates in Europe and the UK following in August. They'll be in the NYC area for shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on April 6 with Christian Lee Hutson, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 3 with Alex G. See all dates below.

Bright Eyes - 2022 Tour Dates

* Alex G supporting