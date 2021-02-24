Bright Eyes covered Vic Chesnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life” (listen)

Bright Eyes covered "Flirted With You All My Life" from Vic Chesnutt's penultimate album, 2009's At The Cut, as the b-side of "Persona Non Grata," one of the singles leading up to the release of their 2020 comeback, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. It's a gorgeously heart-wrenching version of the song, and now the band have made it available on streaming services for the first time. Listen to the cover and the original below.

"I had the pleasure of seeing Vic perform many times over the years and from a young age," Conor Oberst says. "I can truly say he deeply changed my worldview and what it meant to write a really unique and thought provoking song. One of the greatest ever. Always missed. Here is our humble version of one of his best."

