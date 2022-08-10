Bright Eyes detail next round of reissues & EPs ft. Gillian Welch & more, plot fall tour
Bright Eyes launched their reissue series, where they're reissuing all nine of their studio albums, partnered with "companion" EPs, earlier this year, and now they've announced the next round of releases. Reissues of 2002's Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, and 2005's I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn are due out November 11 via Dead Oceans (pre-order on vinyl). "The first three are innocent in a way, because we didn’t have an audience when we were making them," Conor Oberst says. “But from Lifted on, I was definitely aware of an audience. Lifted was well-received right away, and then everything happened with Wide Awake and Digital Ash.”
This wave of companion EPs, which feature new recordings of songs from the original albums, along with cover songs from "an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording," features guest appearances from frequent collaborators Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Lavender Diamond's Becky Sark, and Azure Ray's Maria Taylor.
For the Wide Awake and Digital Ash EPs, the band have flipped the album's styles for the new recordings, giving the Wide Awake songs an electronic makeover and the Digital Ash tracks acoustic renditions. See the EP tracklists below, including each one's cover song: Azure Ray's "November" for Lifted, Townes Van Zandt's "Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel" for Wide Awake, and The Faint's "Agenda Suicide" for Digital Ash. You can also hear one new track from each -- "You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will" (Lifted), "Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)," (Wide Awake), and “Gold Mine Gutted” (Digital Ash) below.
Bright Eyes have also announced a new round of fall North American tour dates, following their sets at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival. The new dates run through mid-November and include stops in Monterrey, Santa Ana, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Mexico City. See all dates below.
Pre-order the new reissues and companion EPs in the BV store.
Bright Eyes - Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion Tracklist
1) “The Big Picture”
2) “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”
3) “Laura Laurent”
4) “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”
5) “November” (Azure Ray cover)
6) “Waste of Paint”
Bright Eyes - I’m Wide Awake It's Morning: A Companion Tracklist
1) “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)”
2) “First Day of My Life”
3) “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel” (Townes Van Zandt cover)
4) “We Are Nowhere and It’s Now”
5) “Road to Joy”
6) “Land Locked Blues”
Bright Eyes - Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion Tracklist
1) “Hit the Switch”
2) “Down in a Rabbit Hole”
3) “Arc of Time (Time Code)”
4) “Ship in a Bottle”
5) “Agenda Suicide” (The Faint cover)
6) “Gold Mine Gutted”
BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR
08/12/22 - Oslo - Oya Festival
08/13/22 - Gothenburg - Way Out West Festival
08/14/22 - Copenhagen - Vega
08/16/22 - Hamburg - Fabrik
08/17/22 - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar
08/19/22 - Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus
08/20/22 - Frankfurt - Batschkapp
08/21/22 - Hasselt - Pukkelpop
08/22/22 - Amsterdam - Paradiso
08/23/22 - Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
08/25/22 - Vienna - Open Air Arena
08/26/22 - Munich - Muffathalle
08/27/22 - Zurich - X-Tra
08/28/22 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier
08/30/22 - London - Eventim Apollo
08/31/22 - Manchester - O2 Apollo
09/01/22 - Dublin - Vicar Street
09/02/22 - Stradbally - Electric Picnic Festival
09/04/22 - Dorset - End of the Road Festival
09/05/22 - Birmingham - O2 Institute
09/06/22 - Glasgow – Barrowland
10/19/22 - Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery
10/20/22- San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn
10/22/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
10/23/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
10/25/22 - Monterrey, CA - Golden State Theatre
10/26/22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/27/22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/29/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
11/09/22 - Toronto, ON – History
11/10/22 - Montreal, QUE - Corona Theatre
11/11/22 - Providence, RI - The Strand
11/13/22 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11/14/22 - Baltimore, MD – TBA
11/16/22- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/19/22 - Mexico City, MEX, Corona Capital