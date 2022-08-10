Bright Eyes detail next round of reissues & EPs ft. Gillian Welch & more, plot fall tour

Bright Eyes launched their reissue series, where they're reissuing all nine of their studio albums, partnered with "companion" EPs, earlier this year, and now they've announced the next round of releases. Reissues of 2002's Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, and 2005's I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn are due out November 11 via Dead Oceans (pre-order on vinyl). "The first three are innocent in a way, because we didn’t have an audience when we were making them," Conor Oberst says. “But from Lifted on, I was definitely aware of an audience. Lifted was well-received right away, and then everything happened with Wide Awake and Digital Ash.”

This wave of companion EPs, which feature new recordings of songs from the original albums, along with cover songs from "an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording," features guest appearances from frequent collaborators Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Lavender Diamond's Becky Sark, and Azure Ray's Maria Taylor.

For the Wide Awake and Digital Ash EPs, the band have flipped the album's styles for the new recordings, giving the Wide Awake songs an electronic makeover and the Digital Ash tracks acoustic renditions. See the EP tracklists below, including each one's cover song: Azure Ray's "November" for Lifted, Townes Van Zandt's "Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel" for Wide Awake, and The Faint's "Agenda Suicide" for Digital Ash. You can also hear one new track from each -- "You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will" (Lifted), "Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)," (Wide Awake), and “Gold Mine Gutted” (Digital Ash) below.

Bright Eyes have also announced a new round of fall North American tour dates, following their sets at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival. The new dates run through mid-November and include stops in Monterrey, Santa Ana, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Mexico City. See all dates below.

Bright Eyes - Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion Tracklist

1) “The Big Picture”

2) “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”

3) “Laura Laurent”

4) “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”

5) “November” (Azure Ray cover)

6) “Waste of Paint”

Bright Eyes - I’m Wide Awake It's Morning: A Companion Tracklist

1) “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)”

2) “First Day of My Life”

3) “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel” (Townes Van Zandt cover)

4) “We Are Nowhere and It’s Now”

5) “Road to Joy”

6) “Land Locked Blues”

Bright Eyes - Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion Tracklist

1) “Hit the Switch”

2) “Down in a Rabbit Hole”

3) “Arc of Time (Time Code)”

4) “Ship in a Bottle”

5) “Agenda Suicide” (The Faint cover)

6) “Gold Mine Gutted”

BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR

08/12/22 - Oslo - Oya Festival

08/13/22 - Gothenburg - Way Out West Festival

08/14/22 - Copenhagen - Vega

08/16/22 - Hamburg - Fabrik

08/17/22 - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar

08/19/22 - Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus

08/20/22 - Frankfurt - Batschkapp

08/21/22 - Hasselt - Pukkelpop

08/22/22 - Amsterdam - Paradiso

08/23/22 - Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

08/25/22 - Vienna - Open Air Arena

08/26/22 - Munich - Muffathalle

08/27/22 - Zurich - X-Tra

08/28/22 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

08/30/22 - London - Eventim Apollo

08/31/22 - Manchester - O2 Apollo

09/01/22 - Dublin - Vicar Street

09/02/22 - Stradbally - Electric Picnic Festival

09/04/22 - Dorset - End of the Road Festival

09/05/22 - Birmingham - O2 Institute

09/06/22 - Glasgow – Barrowland

10/19/22 - Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery

10/20/22- San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn

10/22/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/23/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/25/22 - Monterrey, CA - Golden State Theatre

10/26/22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/27/22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/29/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

11/09/22 - Toronto, ON – History

11/10/22 - Montreal, QUE - Corona Theatre

11/11/22 - Providence, RI - The Strand

11/13/22 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11/14/22 - Baltimore, MD – TBA

11/16/22- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/19/22 - Mexico City, MEX, Corona Capital