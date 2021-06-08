Bright Eyes expand 2021 tour with Lucy Dacus (who has a new song)

Bright Eyes have added eight shows to their summer tour with Lucy Dacus, including new dates in Lewiston, NY on July 27, which is now the tour kickoff, as well as New Haven (which also has Japanese Breakfast on the bill), Charlottesville, Raleigh, Asheville, Atlanta, and Birmingham, AL. Previously announced shows include Bethlehem, PA, Worcester, MA and NYC's Forest Hills Stadium which also has Waxahatchee on the bill (tickets). Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

In other news, Lucy Dacus has shared a new song, "Brando," from her upcoming album, Home Video, which is out June 25 via Matador. “‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed,” says Dacus. “He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.” You can watch the music video below.

Bright Eyes - 2021 Tour Dates

July Tue 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre *

July Wed 28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl * #

July Thu 29 - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

July Fri 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors)

July Sat 31 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium ^

August Tue 03 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *

August Wed 04 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

August Thu 05 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

August Fri 06 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

August Sat 07 - Atlanta, GA @The Eastern *

August Sun - 08 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces *

* New date

# Japanese Breakfast + Lucy Dacus supporting

^ Waxahatchee + Lucy Dacus supporting