Bright Eyes expand 2022 tour (new NYC-area date included)

Bright Eyes are touring the US in March and April, and they've just expanded that run to include some new dates. In addition to the previously announced shows, they've added new ones in Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Port Chester (NY). See updated dates below.

The Port Chester date happens on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre, and tickets to that, and all new dates, go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM ET.

After their headlining dates, Bright Eyes are also playing both days of When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October. See pictures from their July 2021 NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium below.

BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR

WED 23 MARCH Palace Theatre St. Paul, MN, US

THU 24 MARCH The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI, US

FRI 25 MARCH The Sylvee Madison, WI, US

SAT 26 MARCH The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL, US

SUN 27 MARCH Scottish Rite Cathedral Theatre, Masonic Temple Detroit, MI, US

TUE 29 MARCH Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN, US

WED 30 MARCH The Pageant St Louis, MO, US

THU 31 MARCH Old Foresters Paristown Hall Louisville, KY, US

FRI 1 APRIL Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN, US

SAT 2 APRIL Agora Theatre & Ballroom Cleveland, OH, US

SUN 3 APRIL KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH, US

TUE 5 APRIL Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, US

WED 6 APRIL The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY, US

THU 7 APRIL Roadrunner Boston, MA, US

FRI 8 APRIL The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, US

SAT 9 APRIL The Anthem Washington, DC, US

SUN 10 APRIL The Norva Norfolk, VA, US

FRI 12 AUGUST Øyafestivalen 2022 Oslo, Norway

SUN 14 AUGUST VEGA Copenhagen, Denmark

TUE 16 AUGUST Fabrik Hamburg, Germany

WED 17 AUGUST Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic

FRI 19 AUGUST Tempodrom Berlin, Germany

SAT 20 AUGUST Batschkapp Frankfurt, Germany

MON 22 AUGUST Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

TUE 23 AUGUST Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, Germany

THU 25 AUGUST Arena Open Air Vienna, Austria

FRI 26 AUGUST Muffathalle Munich, Germany

SAT 27 AUGUST X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland

TUE 30 AUGUST Eventim Apollo London, UK

WED 31 AUGUST O2 Apollo Manchester, UK

THU 1 SEPTEMBER Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

MON 5 SEPTEMBER O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, UK

TUE 6 SEPTEMBER Barrowland Glasgow, UK

SAT 22 OCTOBER – SUN 23 OCTOBER When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV, US