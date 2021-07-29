Bright Eyes, Japanese Breakfast & Lucy Dacus played Westville Music Bowl (pics, video, setlists)

Bright Eyes began their first tour in ten years (which got rescheduled from 2020 because of COVID) earlier this week, and on Wednesday night (7/28) they stopped in New Haven, CT for a show at Westville Music Bowl. The tour is in support of their very good, maximalist 2020 reunion album, Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was, and like on the album, they're joined by a string section for this run of shows. In addition to the new songs -- which on Wednesday night included "Dance and Sing," "Pan and Broom," "One and Done," and "Comet Song" -- they played plenty of older favorites from throughout their discography during their set.

Lucy Dacus, who recently released the excellent Home Video (order it on vinyl), played a short set to open the show, and Japanese Breakfast, who also has a very good new album, Jubilee, was also on the bill on Wednesday night. Both played mostly new material, and both Lucy and Japanese Breakfast have their own headlining tours coming up.

Check out pictures and setlists from Wednesday night's show, plus a couple of video clips, below.

Bright Eyes' tour hits NYC this weekend for a pair of shows: Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 (which is with Lucy Dacus and Waxahatchee) and Terminal 5 on August 1 (with Lucy Dacus). Tickets to both shows are on sale, and we're also giving away a pair of tickets to Terminal 5, and a signed poster. Enter for a chance to win HERE.

photos by Sachyn Mital

Setlist: Bright Eyes @ Westville Music Bowl, 7/28/2021 (via)

Dance and Sing

Lover I Don't Have to Love

We Are Nowhere and It's Now

Four Winds

Mariana Trench

Something Vague

One and Done

Jejune Stars

Pan and Broom

Poison Oak

Another Travelin' Song

Neely O'Hara

Shell Games

No One Would Riot For Less

Bowl of Oranges

Method Acting

Ladder Song

Comet Song

Encore:

First Day of My Life

I Believe In Symmetry

Easy/Lucky/Free

Setlist: Japanese Breakfast @ Westville Music Bowl, 7/28/2021 (via)

Paprika

Be Sweet

In Heaven

The Woman That Loves You

Kokomo, IN

Boyish

Savage Good Boy

Posing in Bondage

Road Head

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Diving Woman

Setlist: Lucy Dacus @ Westville Music Bowl, 7/28/2021 (via)

Triple Dog Dare

First Time

Hot & Heavy

Brando

I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore

Night Shift