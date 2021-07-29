Bright Eyes, Japanese Breakfast & Lucy Dacus played Westville Music Bowl (pics, video, setlists)
Bright Eyes began their first tour in ten years (which got rescheduled from 2020 because of COVID) earlier this week, and on Wednesday night (7/28) they stopped in New Haven, CT for a show at Westville Music Bowl. The tour is in support of their very good, maximalist 2020 reunion album, Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was, and like on the album, they're joined by a string section for this run of shows. In addition to the new songs -- which on Wednesday night included "Dance and Sing," "Pan and Broom," "One and Done," and "Comet Song" -- they played plenty of older favorites from throughout their discography during their set.
Lucy Dacus, who recently released the excellent Home Video (order it on vinyl), played a short set to open the show, and Japanese Breakfast, who also has a very good new album, Jubilee, was also on the bill on Wednesday night. Both played mostly new material, and both Lucy and Japanese Breakfast have their own headlining tours coming up.
Check out pictures and setlists from Wednesday night's show, plus a couple of video clips, below.
Bright Eyes' tour hits NYC this weekend for a pair of shows: Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 (which is with Lucy Dacus and Waxahatchee) and Terminal 5 on August 1 (with Lucy Dacus). Tickets to both shows are on sale, and we're also giving away a pair of tickets to Terminal 5, and a signed poster. Enter for a chance to win HERE.
photos by Sachyn Mital
Setlist: Bright Eyes @ Westville Music Bowl, 7/28/2021 (via)
Dance and Sing
Lover I Don't Have to Love
We Are Nowhere and It's Now
Four Winds
Mariana Trench
Something Vague
One and Done
Jejune Stars
Pan and Broom
Poison Oak
Another Travelin' Song
Neely O'Hara
Shell Games
No One Would Riot For Less
Bowl of Oranges
Method Acting
Ladder Song
Comet Song
Encore:
First Day of My Life
I Believe In Symmetry
Easy/Lucky/Free
Setlist: Japanese Breakfast @ Westville Music Bowl, 7/28/2021 (via)
Paprika
Be Sweet
In Heaven
The Woman That Loves You
Kokomo, IN
Boyish
Savage Good Boy
Posing in Bondage
Road Head
Slide Tackle
Everybody Wants to Love You
Diving Woman
Setlist: Lucy Dacus @ Westville Music Bowl, 7/28/2021 (via)
Triple Dog Dare
First Time
Hot & Heavy
Brando
I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore
Night Shift