Bright Eyes, Jim James, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell & more playing virtual voting advocacy fest

On Thursday, October 1, at 8 PM EST, Kentucky Representative Charles Booker is hosting a virtual music festival with the aim of encouraging voter participation. The event, "Which Side Are You On?: Voices for Kentucky and Beyond," features a stacked lineup and will educate viewers about voter registration, eligibility, and key deadlines. Between performances, Rep. Booker will discuss said topics and his organization, Hood to the Holler, which is focused on "leveraging the incredible momentum for positive change in Kentucky and nationally, toward the aim of building broad connections, breaking down barriers of race and class, and fueling a people-centered movement to build political power and transform our future."

The lineup includes Jim James, S.G. Goodman, Chris Thile, Nappy Roots, Jason Isbell, Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, (as well as Phoebe and Conor's collaborative project Better Oblivion Community Center), Ben Sollee, Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, Becca Mancari, archival footage of John Prine and Kelsey Waldon, and more.

The event is free to watch, and when registering you can quickly check your voter registration status, or register to vote, if you haven't done so already.

Meanwhile, Jason Isbell also has a few in-person, socially distanced shows coming up, too. He and The 400 Unit will perform outside Pelham, TN's The Caverns on October 9, 10, and 11, and since we posted, an additional show has been added, on Thursday, October 8. Tickets are on sale for the new date (the other three are currently sold out).