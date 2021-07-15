Bright Eyes & Lucy Dacus @ Terminal 5 on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to Bright Eyes newly added NYC show at Terminal 5 on August 1 go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (7/15) at 10 AM ET with the password BVEYES.

Our presale runs through Friday (7/16) at 9:59 AM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale on Friday at 10 AM.

Head here to see all of Bright Eyes' upcoming dates on their first tour since 2011, including Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 (with Waxahatchee), New Haven's Westville Music Bowl on July 28 (with Japanese Breakfast), and more.

