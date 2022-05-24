Bright Eyes’ New Orleans show “was AMAZING” one night after Houston incident

Bright Eyes continued their tour on Monday night (5/23) at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater, the night after Conor Oberst left the stage after two songs at the band's Houston show on Sunday. The Houston show was ultimately cancelled, and refunds were issued to ticketholders, but according to attendees, New Orleans went on as normal, with Reddit users calling it "AMAZING" and "so good." "The entire show was amazing," one commenter writes. "Two hours, 95% music with him talking some in-between. He danced so much and was so into it. It was all great."

The band hasn't addressed Sunday night's incident on social media, and when asked if they brought it up on Monday night, one attendee wrote, "No they didn’t mention houston at all."

See Bright Eyes' Monday night setlist, and a couple of videos from the show, below. Their tour continues on Wednesday (5/25) in Charleston, SC, and stops in the NYC area for a show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 3 with Alex G.

SETLIST: BRIGHT EYES @ ORPHEUM THEATER, 5/23/2022 (via)

Dance and Sing

Lover I Don't Have to Love

Bowl of Oranges

Mariana Trench

One and Done

Falling Out of Love at This Volume

Stairwell Song

Neely O'Hara

Shell Games

No One Would Riot for Less

Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)

The Calendar Hung Itself...

Poison Oak

To Death's Heart (in Three Parts)

Another Travelin' Song

Comet Song

Encore:

I Believe in Symmetry

One for You, One for Me