Bright Eyes reissuing LPs w/ companion EPs ft. Phoebe Bridgers & more, add to tour (BV Presale)

Bright Eyes launched their career on Omaha label Saddle Creek Records, but they released their 2020 reunion album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, via Dead Oceans, and that's also where they'll be reissuing all nine of their studio albums. Each reissue will be partnered with a "companion" EP featuring five new recordings of songs from the original album, along with a cover song from "an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording." They've announced the first three reissues, of A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, 1998's Letting Off The Happiness, and 2000's Fevers and Mirrors, all due out on May 27 (pre-order here). "It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent," Conor Oberst says. "We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can."

They've also shared the track lists for the companion EPs, and a new single from each. The A Collection of Songs EP includes a cover of "Double Joe" by Simon Joyner (who Conor called his "favorite lyricist of all time"), and you can hear a new version of "Falling Out of Love At This Volume" now. On the Letting Off The Happiness EP, Waxahatchee features on "The City Has Sex" and "Contrast and Compare" (the latter of which you can hear now), M. Ward on "Kathy With A K's Song," Becky Stark of Lavender Diamond on "June On The West Coast," and Conor's Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Phoebe Bridgers on a cover of Elliott Smith's "St. Ides Heaven."

Phoebe features even more on the companion EP to Fevers and Mirrors, on "Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh" (which you can hear now), "A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks," "When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass," and "A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace." That EP also has a new version of "Arienette" and a cover of Lullaby For the Working Class' "Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)."

About the reworked songs, Conor said, "My thing was they had to sound different from the originals, we had to mess with them in a substantial way," and all three new singles have some of the maximalist feel of Down in the Weeds. It's also a treat to hear Phoebe and Conor sing together again, and to hear Waxahatchee add her vocals to a classic song.

Along with the reissues and EPs, Bright Eyes are also expanding their 2022 tour, adding US shows in May, June, and July. See updated dates below.

The new additions include an Asbury Park, NJ date at Stone Pony Summerstage on June 3, with support from Alex G. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, February 3 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

Pre-order Bright Eyes' first three reissues and their companion EPs, and order Conor and Phoebe's collaborative 2019 album Better Oblivion Community Center on vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

Bright Eyes A Collection of Songs Companion EP loading...

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion Tracklist

1) “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”

2) “Solid Jackson”

3) “A Celebration Upon Completion”

4) “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”

5) “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”

6) “Double Joe” (Simon Joyner cover)

Bright Eyes - Letting off the Happiness Companion EP loading...

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion Tracklist

1) “The Difference In The Shades”

2) “The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)”

3) “Contrast And Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)”

4) “Kathy With A K’s Song (feat. M Ward)”

5) “St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” (Elliott Smith cover)

6) “June On The West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)”

Bright Eyes - Fevers and Mirrors companion EP loading...

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion Tracklist

1) “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

2) “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

3) “Arienette”

4) “Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)” (Lullaby For The Working Class cover)

5) “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

6) “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

BRIGHT EYES: 2022 TOUR

03-23 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

03-24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

03-25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

03-26 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

03-27 Detroit, MI - The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic

03-29 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

03-30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

03-31 Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

04-01 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

04-02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

04-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

04-05 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

04-06 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

04-07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

04-08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

04-09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

04-10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

05-19 Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

05-20 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

05-21 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-22 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05-23 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

05-25 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

05-26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

05-27 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

05-28 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05-29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

05-31 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

06-01 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Music Center *

06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *

06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *

06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

06-15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

06-16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

06-17 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

06-18 Troutdale, OR - McMenamin's Edgefield Amphitheatre

06-20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

06-23 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

06-24 San Diego, CA - Soma

06-25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

06-28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

06-30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

07-01 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

07-02 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

07-03 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

08-12 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen 2022

08-14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

08-16 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

08-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

08-19 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

08-20 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

08-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

08-23 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

08-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Open Air

08-26 Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

08-27 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

08-30 London, England - Eventim Apollo

08-31 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

09-01 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

09-05 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham

09-06 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

* Alex G supporting