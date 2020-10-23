Bright Eyes shares Planned Parenthood benefit single ft. Phoebe Bridgers & Flea

Bright Eyes just returned in August with their first album in nine years, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, and they're already treating us to more new music. While they don't mention Trump on the new album, their new single, "Miracle of Life," has a more explicitly political bent (although it doesn't mention the president either). Released in partnership with the 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood collective, it imagines the harrowing reality that faces someone seeking to terminate a pregnancy when abortion isn't legally available.

"This song should not exist in 2020 America," Conor Oberst says. "It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last fifty years. Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should."

Conor's Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Phoebe Bridgers sings on the song, and it also features Down in the Weeds guests Flea and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore. All proceeds from sales, streaming, and syncs will go to Planned Parenthood, and you can listen below.

Bright Eyes have also joined the lineup of the Village of Love Planned Parenthood benefit livestream, joining Phoebe, Kathleen Hanna, Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Deep Sea Diver, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kah-Lo, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Rodrigo Amarante, Soko, SPELLLING, Tenacious D, Weyes Blood and more. The virtual event streams on Sunday, October 25 at 9 PM ET on Live.ly.

Meanwhile, Conor recently joined Phoebe on "Halloween" and Better Oblivion's "Dylan Thomas" for her Save Our Stages Fest set last week, where they performed in matching skeleton suits from The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Stream the set in full below.