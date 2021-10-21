Bright Moments (Kelly Pratt) preps first album in 10 years (listen to “Lonely Child”)

Kelly Pratt is a multi-instrumentalist, conductor, arranger who was a longtime member of Beirut, was the musical director on David Byrne & St Vincent's tour and has collaborated with Father John Misty, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem, The War on Drugs, and more. He also makes music on his own as Bright Moments but hasn't for a long time. That changes soon as Kelly will release Fracture, his first Bright Moments album in a decade, on January 7.

Fracture features appearances from The Antlers' Peter Silberman, Blouse's Charlie Hilton, and Memomena's Brent Knopf, as well as past collaborators Jon Natchez, Jason Disu, Nikhil Yerawadekar, and Brian Wolfe. The first single off the album is "Lonely Child," a bouncy, glammy number about arrested development that tips its hat to '60 baroque pop and sports a big, earworm chorus. You can watch the handmade animated video, below.

You can pre-order Fracture via Kickstarter.