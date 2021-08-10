Brigid Mae Power announces covers EP, shares rendition of Songs: Ohia’s “Didn’t It Rain”

Irish indie folk singer Brigid Mae Power has announced a new covers EP, Burning Your Light, due September 24 via Fire Records (pre-order), and the first single is an absolutely stunning cover of "Didn't It Rain," the title track of the late Jason Molina's 2002 album as Songs: Ohia. Listen below.

The EP also features covers of Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, and the traditional Irish song "May Morning Dew."

Tracklist

1. I'll Be Here In The Morning (Townes Van Zandt cover)

2. One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan cover)

3. It Ain't Fair (Aretha Franklin cover)

4. Didn't It Rain (Songs: Ohia cover)

5. May Morning Dew (traditional)

6. Leavin' On Your Mind (Patsy Cline cover)